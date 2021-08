— Main Menu — Home About - About us - Governance - Institute Council - Executive Leadership Advisory Team - Both-ways learning - Industry & Community - Privacy & Information Act - - Applications - - Commissioner - - Fees - History Students - Students home - Student Email - Studying @ Batchelor - - Study with us - Important Dates - Timetables - Courses - - VET Courses - - Higher Education Courses - Fees - How to enrol - - How to enrol in VET - - How to enrol in Higher Education - RPL - Student Administration - - Unique Student Identifier (USI) - - Graduations - - VET Privacy Notice - Student Services - - Student Recreation Feedback Form - - Abstudy - - ITAS - - Student accommodation - - Disability services - - - Communication - - - External services - - Student complaints - Student feedback - Apprenticeships - Scholarships & Awards - Student travel - Forms, Guides, Rules & Legislation - - VET & HE Legislation - Moodle - Learnline Research - Research Home - Future Research Students - Current Candidates - Research Office - Repository Library - Library home - Ask a Librarian - At a glance - - At a glance for students - - At a glance for staff - - Community library - Study guides - Inter-Library Loan form People - Our people - Work with us - Recruitment - Current vacancies - Staff links News Contact - Contact us - Maps